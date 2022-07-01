iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

