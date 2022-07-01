iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 176,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,644 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 227,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $73.61 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.