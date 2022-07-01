Jardee Kininmonth Buys 350,000 Shares of Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) Stock

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME – Get Rating) insider Jardee Kininmonth acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($36,458.33).

About Future Metals

Future Metals NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, iridium, osmium, rhodium, and ruthenium. The company owns a 100% interest in the Panton Platinum Group Metals Project (Panton PGM) consisting of three granted mining leases covering a total area of approximately 23 square kilometers located in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

