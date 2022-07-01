Jardee Kininmonth Buys 350,000 Shares of Future Metals NL (ASX:FME) Stock

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME – Get Rating) insider Jardee Kininmonth acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($36,458.33).
About Future Metals (Get Rating)
Future Metals NL engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, iridium, osmium, rhodium, and ruthenium. The company owns a 100% interest in the Panton Platinum Group Metals Project (Panton PGM) consisting of three granted mining leases covering a total area of approximately 23 square kilometers located in the East Kimberley Region of Western Australia.
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Future Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.