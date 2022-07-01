John B. Furman Sells 5,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $600.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

