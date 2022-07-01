John E. Bachman Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLCE opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $512.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 78.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

