John E. Bachman Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PLCE opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $512.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.
About Children's Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
