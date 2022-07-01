Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 736,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.