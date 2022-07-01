Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

