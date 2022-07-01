JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.93 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

