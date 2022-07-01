Julie Cooke Sells 754 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 670,415 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 418,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,508,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

