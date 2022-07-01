Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.62 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

