Karen Singer Purchases 142,398 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 142,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $85,438.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,768,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,808.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SeaChange International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer bought 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer bought 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.