Karen Singer Purchases 98,262 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 98,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $58,957.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,369.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer acquired 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer acquired 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer acquired 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $141,837.01.

SEAC stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

