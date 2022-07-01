KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

