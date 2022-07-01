Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 38,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

