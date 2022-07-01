Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

HD stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

