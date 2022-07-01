Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.86. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $374.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

