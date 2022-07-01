Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,557,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,100,000 after acquiring an additional 189,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

