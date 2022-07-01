KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 608.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

