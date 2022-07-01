Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 97,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

