Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.38.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

