LCM Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.