Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

