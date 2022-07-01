Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $281.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

