M. Kraus & Co Buys 123 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.78 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

