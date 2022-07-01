Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 4,135 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.53. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

