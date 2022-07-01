Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 9,299 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.