Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 27,638 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,638 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 312,197 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 170,129 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

