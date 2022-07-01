Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 64,052 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,052 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.25% of StoneCo worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.35.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

