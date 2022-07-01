Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:KRC opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

