Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,802,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,091,000 after buying an additional 660,506 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

