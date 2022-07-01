Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE opened at $280.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.57.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

