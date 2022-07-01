Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.90.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

