Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,092 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $701,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,906,000 after buying an additional 843,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

