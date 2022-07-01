Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

