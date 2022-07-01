Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

CDNS stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

