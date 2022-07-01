Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of OMC opened at $63.61 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

