Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Campus Communities worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $231,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $64.47 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACC. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.