Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Shares of GPC opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.