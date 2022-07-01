Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.98 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Life Storage by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

