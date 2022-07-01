Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,788,000 after buying an additional 210,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

