Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after acquiring an additional 673,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter.

BDN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

