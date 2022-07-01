Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

