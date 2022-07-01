Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 664,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70.

