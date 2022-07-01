Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

