Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.57%.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.