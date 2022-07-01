Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

