Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 285,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

CHRW opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.