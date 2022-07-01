Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $4.28 Million in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.29% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Axon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $12,612,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 1,081,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PLYA opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.69. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

