Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.91 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTA. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

