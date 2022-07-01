Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

